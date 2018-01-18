 MUSEVENI: Stability is the best insurance for Uganda – Independent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSEVENI: Stability is the best insurance for Uganda – Independent

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

MUSEVENI: Stability is the best insurance for Uganda
Independent
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said that a country's human resource is greater than any natural resource and must be nurtured and protected. He said this coupled with the unity and stability of our nation, is the best
Uganda: Government Spy Asks Museveni to Fulfil 24-Year PromisesAllAfrica.com
Ugandan lawyers petition court to annul recently signed law removing presidential age limitCoastweek
UGANDA: RETIREMENT LAW DOES NOT GIVE MUSEVENI INCENTIVE TO CEDE POWER PEACEFULLYBlack Star News

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.