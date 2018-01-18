MUSEVENI: Stability is the best insurance for Uganda – Independent
|
Independent
|
MUSEVENI: Stability is the best insurance for Uganda
Independent
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said that a country's human resource is greater than any natural resource and must be nurtured and protected. He said this coupled with the unity and stability of our nation, is the best …
Uganda: Government Spy Asks Museveni to Fulfil 24-Year Promises
Ugandan lawyers petition court to annul recently signed law removing presidential age limit
UGANDA: RETIREMENT LAW DOES NOT GIVE MUSEVENI INCENTIVE TO CEDE POWER PEACEFULLY
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!