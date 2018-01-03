 MUSIC: Bizzyaski Ft Lil Kesh – Princess (Prod. Young John) | Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Bizzyaski Ft Lil Kesh – Princess (Prod. Young John)

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Music

Bizzyaski Entertainment boss, Tattoo artiste and multi talented artist and performer Bizzyaski Is starting 2018 with a bang with this brand new single titled Princess featuring Ex Ybnl’s Signee Lil Kesh.

