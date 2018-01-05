MUSIC: C Boss – Collabo

Afro-pop, World, Dance. “Collabo” is another song by c boss (@cboss_arab), who was part of d’kiniz with a smashing hit called “Ready” Prod. By Young John. Currently under the management of Chibooks (@tis_chike) of Saiph Entertainment, this is one of many tunes to come. Naija stand up!”

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/C-Boss-collabo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

