MUSIC: ClassiQ Ft. M.I Abaga – GUDU

ClassiQ and MI Abaga are back with a BANG’R!

Arewa Mafia front runner ClassiQ(THE KING OF THE NORTH) kicks off the year with a banger as he teams up with the African hip hop legend MI Abaga on the track “GUDU”; a fine fusion of original hip hop with authentic Hausa culture.

The track is a mix of both Hausa and English, which translates to their competition running away every time they put out a song. The lyrical strength and skill of both artist is very well portrayed.

Gudu was produced, mixed and mastered by ace sound engineer, G-plus Chang.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ClassiQ-Gudu-ft.-MI-Prod.-G-plus-Chang.mp3

