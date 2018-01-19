MUSIC: D’tunes ft. Olamide – Titilailai
Famed Nigerian music producer D’tunes kick start 2018 with a new song titled ‘TITILAILAI’ featuring the man of the moment , Olamide.
TITILAILAI is a brilliant love song from his forthcoming LP SONGS ABOUT LOVE which features many of Africa’s biggest talents and musical exports.
Track produced by Ogebeats x heavenboy, Guitars by Biola for Difference Entertainment, horns by Yhurmie sax for Difference entertainment. Mixed and mastered by Zeeno foster.
Comments
