MUSIC: Earl Jon – Way Back
Earl Jon is a dynamic artiste recently discovered in the city of Lagos, with a hiphop style that sonically coherent & superior in it’s rendition, he is definitely going to be a formidable force to reckon with soonest.
About the song: Way Back is a subsequent release to the controversial classic (The Fix). It is mellow, soothing, catchy melody & witty in it’s content. A conceptual song that describes a relationship between himself and money in a personified sense.
