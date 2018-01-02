MUSIC: Em Prince – Ojbwe
International Naija Super Star and London Base Artist Em Prince has come out with this Hot love song OJBWE, The song which tells a sweet story of love “where the love begin” believes to caption the heart of everyone who believes in love. Award winning Star Em Prince who have passion for Nigerian Music and promised to continue representing and promoting Nigerian culture through music across the world.
