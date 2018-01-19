MUSIC: Fixzboy ft. Pheel Tunes – Leg Over

Fixzboy Releases another jam featuring Pheel Tunes on this lovely tune titled LEG OVER. He makes a come back After the release of his first single of the year tagged BAHDBOYZ. Fixboy makes a comic lyrical feel on This song LEG OVER with a nice melody that will make you wonna move your body to the rhythm.

Check on it below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/FIXZBOY-Ft.-PHEELTUNES-LEG-OVER.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

