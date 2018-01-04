MUSIC: Gee Wynx – Badder (Prod. Spellz)

BADDER is the first official single from Diamond Productions / GigglesPlus’ newly signed artiste, Godwin Ilekhomon aka GEE WYNX. The song was produced by SPELLZ and inspired by PASSWORD.

The young talented Nigerian afrobeat singer hails from Ewohimi, Edo state and was born in Lagos State on April 10th, 1995 (age 22).

Nigerian recording artist, performer and entertainer Gee Wynx Collaborated with award winning producer Spellz and songwriter Password to make this amazing feel good song Badder

This song will definitely get you off your feet, and for a new entrant into the music industry, this is sure a 100.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Gee-Wynx-Badder.mp3

Gee Wynx Badder Lyrics Video:-

