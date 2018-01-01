MUSIC: HeroC Baba – Coronko

Henry chiemeziem nwadike a.k.a HeroC baba [ First Of Africa] From Eastern side of Nigeria abia state enyimba city and base in Lagos state and Abuja, He dropped this Dope Song for all his fan’s for the new year Titled [Coronko].

Download And Enjoy & Kindly Share!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/HeroC-Coronko.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: HeroC Baba – Coronko appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

