MUSIC: Ibile – Hypocritical (Prod. JaySmart)

Sensational, versatile singer “Rabiu Rahmon” known by his Stage name “IBILE” (Ajijaye Oloba) decided To Start Up the New Year with another Unique Style of JAM. After working Hard in the past year he was Able to Drop Hits song’s like Arewa, Shele, Bembe, One More,Reality and more….

He Came up to the Scene this new year with a hit single title “Hypocritical ” to start up the year with it….. Production credits goes to JaySmart..

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/IBILE_-_Hypo-Critical.mp3

