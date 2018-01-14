 MUSIC: Ibile – Hypocritical (Prod. JaySmart) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Ibile – Hypocritical (Prod. JaySmart)

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Sensational, versatile singer “Rabiu Rahmon” known by his Stage name “IBILE” (Ajijaye Oloba) decided To Start Up the New Year with another Unique Style of JAM. After working Hard in the past year he was Able to Drop Hits song’s like Arewa, Shele, Bembe, One More,Reality and more….

He Came up to the Scene this new year with a hit single title “Hypocritical ” to start up the year with it….. Production credits goes to JaySmart..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

DOWNLOAD & ENJOY BELOW!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Ibile – Hypocritical (Prod. JaySmart) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.