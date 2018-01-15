 MUSIC: IceCent Ft. 2Tboiz – Sterling (Prod. 2Tboiz) | Nigeria Today
MUSIC: IceCent Ft. 2Tboiz – Sterling (Prod. 2Tboiz)

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

IceCent kicks off 2018 into the industry with this Afro tune from his Bold step album project titled “Sterling” featuring 2Tboiz, produced by 2Tupondeebeat.

This song is a must spin for all DJ’s as it targets audience dance step and appreciation to all sterling brands.

Listen and share your thought.

Follow IceCent on IG: @icecentmusic; Twitter: @iamicecent.


 

