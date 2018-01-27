MUSIC: Jordahn – Newskol Reggae

The Accolade Empire prodigy Jordahn is a Nigerian born pop/reggae artiste who is out to redefine the Nigerian reggae sound by Infusing comtemporary afro sounds with reggae. An exceptional singer/songwriter probably the best of its kind is from Imo state, native name Jordan Chimezie Daniels.

After his first single ‘I’m Ready’ Which got a lot of positive response from his fans is back with another dancehall/reggae hit, titled NEWSKOOL REGGAE. Produced by Nerus beat.

This jam will blow your mind as it introduces you into his music world. Listen and you will be happy you did. The visual is droping soon with a trendy dance step. So please watch out for it.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/newschool_raggae_Jordan_360Nobs.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jordahn – Newskol Reggae appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

