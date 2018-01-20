MUSIC: Kiddyk Shanguy – Ibile Trap

Ibile Trap is a new song from the king himself, Kiddyk Shanguy. this is one song you would love.

ABOUT Kiddyk Shanguy:- ademola akolade Better known by his stage bane “Kiddyk Shanguy” is from osun state, He grew up in Lagos..ipaja baruwa inside.. He was born idimu on Feb first 1995. He recorded my first song at age 12.

He is a trap artiste doing Yoruba rap in a trapway..unique and different from other Yoruba rappers.. His recorded my first single at 15.

Listen to “bile Trap” and Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Kiddyk-Shanguy-Ibile-Trap.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

