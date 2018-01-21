MUSIC: Lago – Malaria
After dropping a stellar cover to French Montana’s unforgettable a couple of months back new music sensation Lago is out with his official single titled Malaria.
LAGO, a gifted singer and an eccentric creative and spontaneous song writer hails from Delta State.
He bares his soul in this sensational and emotional song titled ‘MALARIA’ which thematically centers on an ironically twisted love story!
The colorful tune was produced by ciza beatz. Mix and mastered by @eqonthemix
