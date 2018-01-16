Music Legend, Onyeka Onwenu Sues Iroking, Demands N205m Damages

Veteran songstress, Onyeka Onwenu has sued music distribution channel, IROKING for infringement of her intellectual property rights. According to The Nation, the legendary artiste is demanding N205 million in damages. The case is presently before the State High Court, Lagos, where it was heard on Monday, after she made known her intention to sue the […]

The post Music Legend, Onyeka Onwenu Sues Iroking, Demands N205m Damages appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

