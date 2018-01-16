Music Legend, Onyeka Onwenu Sues Iroking, Demands N205m Damages
Veteran songstress, Onyeka Onwenu has sued music distribution channel, IROKING for infringement of her intellectual property rights. According to The Nation, the legendary artiste is demanding N205 million in damages. The case is presently before the State High Court, Lagos, where it was heard on Monday, after she made known her intention to sue the […]
The post Music Legend, Onyeka Onwenu Sues Iroking, Demands N205m Damages appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!