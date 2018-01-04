MUSIC: Nasperoo – Wish (Prod. by Nasperoo)
South East young and talented singer and producer “Nasperoo” drops an inspirational song as a way to start up the new year titled “Wish” the song was produced by himself and was mixed and mastered by Hyez.
Check on the Lyrics of the song below:
INTRO
Oh oh oh
Eh ehhhh
Wish u well wish u well ooooh
WISH!!!!!
NASPEROO EHYAA
VERSE 1
My brother why life
go dey use you dey play ball oh?
Shey you know say to dey worry for the money
No fit bring food keep for table ooo
Man must work before e chop am oo
I say….
Man must work before e chop am ooo
make you Work hard oo
Fight hard oo
Grab am ooo… When you grab am preserve am oo
Pressive am oo
Cus your destiny dey ur hand oh
If any body open mouth tell you say
You no go make am oo
Stand for their face
tell them na lie
Say make you tell them na lie
CHORUS
Cus u go make am ooo
You go succeed oh
You go make am oo
En no body stopping you now**x2
Wish u well wish u well ooooh
My brother I dey wish you well oh oh oh
VERSE 2
I am a testimony….
All my blessings are coming in abundance ooo
So why i go dey fear any circumstances oooh
Ehh ehh ehh
And it won’t be funny
Trying to play on my concerns oh
Thinking I’d fall for your nonsense oh
Nonsense oo oo
Shebi they want to stop your reign oh
They just wanna see you cry
Believe you’re noble and supreme oh
Nasperoo!!!
I don’t wanna see you cry
If any body tell you say
You no go make am oo
Stand for their face
tell them na lie
Say make you tell them na lie
CHORUS
Cus u go make am ooo
You go succeed oh
You go make am oo
En no body stopping you now**x2
I DEY Wish u well wish u well ooooh
My Sister I dey wish you well oh oh oh
Oya make you Work hard oo
Fight hard oo
Grab am ooo… When you grab am preserve am oo
Pressive am oo
Cus your destiny dey ur hand oh
If any body open mouth tell you say
You no go make am oo
Stand for their face
tell them na lie
Say… tell them na lie
CHORUS
Cus u go make am ooo
You go succeed oh
You go make am oo
En no body stopping you now**x2
I dey Wish u well wish u well ooooh
My brother I dey wish you well oh oh oh
I dey Wish u well wish u well ooooh
My sister I dey wish you well oh oh oh
