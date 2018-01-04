MUSIC: Nasperoo – Wish (Prod. by Nasperoo)

South East young and talented singer and producer “Nasperoo” drops an inspirational song as a way to start up the new year titled “Wish” the song was produced by himself and was mixed and mastered by Hyez.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Nasperoo-Wish-Prod.-by-Nasperoo-.mp3

Check on the Lyrics of the song below:

INTRO

Oh oh oh

Eh ehhhh

Wish u well wish u well ooooh

WISH!!!!!

NASPEROO EHYAA

VERSE 1

My brother why life

go dey use you dey play ball oh?

Shey you know say to dey worry for the money

No fit bring food keep for table ooo

Man must work before e chop am oo

I say….

Man must work before e chop am ooo

make you Work hard oo

Fight hard oo

Grab am ooo… When you grab am preserve am oo

Pressive am oo

Cus your destiny dey ur hand oh

If any body open mouth tell you say

You no go make am oo

Stand for their face

tell them na lie

Say make you tell them na lie

CHORUS

Cus u go make am ooo

You go succeed oh

You go make am oo

En no body stopping you now**x2

Wish u well wish u well ooooh

My brother I dey wish you well oh oh oh

VERSE 2

I am a testimony….

All my blessings are coming in abundance ooo

So why i go dey fear any circumstances oooh

Ehh ehh ehh

And it won’t be funny

Trying to play on my concerns oh

Thinking I’d fall for your nonsense oh

Nonsense oo oo

Shebi they want to stop your reign oh

They just wanna see you cry

Believe you’re noble and supreme oh

Nasperoo!!!

I don’t wanna see you cry

If any body tell you say

You no go make am oo

Stand for their face

tell them na lie

Say make you tell them na lie

CHORUS

Cus u go make am ooo

You go succeed oh

You go make am oo

En no body stopping you now**x2

I DEY Wish u well wish u well ooooh

My Sister I dey wish you well oh oh oh

Oya make you Work hard oo

Fight hard oo

Grab am ooo… When you grab am preserve am oo

Pressive am oo

Cus your destiny dey ur hand oh

If any body open mouth tell you say

You no go make am oo

Stand for their face

tell them na lie

Say… tell them na lie

CHORUS

Cus u go make am ooo

You go succeed oh

You go make am oo

En no body stopping you now**x2

I dey Wish u well wish u well ooooh

My brother I dey wish you well oh oh oh

I dey Wish u well wish u well ooooh

My sister I dey wish you well oh oh oh

