MUSIC: Prymal – Jabo (Prod. Dj Coublon)

Off the success of his recent single “Teddy Bear Remix ft Ice Prince”, Prymal begins 2018 on a high note by serving up this potential street anthem entitled “Jabo” Prod. by DjCoublon.

“Jabo” is a high tempo dance/party song which would see many showing off their best Shaku Shaku moves on the dance floor.

press play/download and update your playlist ASAP.


 

