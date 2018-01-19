MUSIC: Prymal – Jabo (Prod. Dj Coublon)

Off the success of his recent single “Teddy Bear Remix ft Ice Prince”, Prymal begins 2018 on a high note by serving up this potential street anthem entitled “Jabo” Prod. by DjCoublon.

“Jabo” is a high tempo dance/party song which would see many showing off their best Shaku Shaku moves on the dance floor.

Enough of the epistle, press play/download and update your playlist ASAP.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Prymal-Jabo-Prod.-Dj-Coublon.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

