MUSIC: Prymal – Jabo (Prod. Dj Coublon)
Off the success of his recent single “Teddy Bear Remix ft Ice Prince”, Prymal begins 2018 on a high note by serving up this potential street anthem entitled “Jabo” Prod. by DjCoublon.
“Jabo” is a high tempo dance/party song which would see many showing off their best Shaku Shaku moves on the dance floor.
Enough of the epistle, press play/download and update your playlist ASAP.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Prymal – Jabo (Prod. Dj Coublon) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!