MUSIC: Rayjacko Ft. Herve Slim & Jane JI – Turn Down (Remix)

Rays Records Nigerian Asian based Artist RAYJACKO is back again with his first Release this year titled Turn Down Remix, featuring The “Congolese vocalist” HERVE SLIM and Thailand’s Asian Tv Star JANE JI.

This song is a super vibe sound that can take you all the way and twist your mood from sadness to happiness.

Follow him on Instagram and Twitter- @Iamrayjacko. This is a big bang, Listen Up!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Rayjacko-feat-.-Herve-Slim-Jane-Ji-Turn-Down-remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Rayjacko Ft. Herve Slim & Jane JI – Turn Down (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

