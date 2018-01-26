MUSIC: Sammiecolt Ft. DJ Consequence & Gospelondebeatz – Boju Boju

Still basking in the successful outing of #IbadanCity the official music video which features rapper DREMO of DMW, comes SAMMIECOLT the raving singer/ songwriter/ rapper/ fashionista/ head honcho of the COLTURE Movement, in his 2018 potential viral hit titled BOJU BOJU.

The song BOJU BOJU houses Africa’s renowned producer GOSPELONDEBEATZ of the Alternate Sound movement & celebrated disc jockey DJ CONSEQUENCE repping AQUILA RECORDS.

Enjoy!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Sammiecolt-Ft.-DJ-Consequence-Gospelondebeatz-BOJU-BOJU-NEW.mp3

