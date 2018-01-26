MUSIC: Sean Tizzle – Best For You

Africa’s sensational Popstar drops the mother of all love songs, ‘Best For You’

Sean Tizzle has kicked off his 2018 releases with this amazing love song titled ‘Best For You‘. Its captures an expression of Love for One whose love cannot be contested.

The Lyrics are immersed with well wishes and promises to a lover who had got the keys to his heart. This Afro Pop tune produced by Blaq Jerzee has an irresistible vibe, certain enough to make you fall in love and dance at the same time.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Sean_Tizzle_-_Best_For_You.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Sean Tizzle – Best For You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

