 MUSIC: Sheandeot – Story Telling | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Sheandeot – Story Telling

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Talented rapper and singer , Sheandeot has a special new year gift for music lovers and fans entitled STORY TELLING.

Everyone has a story to tell, Sheandeot talks about how people neglect those that are yet to make it. This is a song that will motivate and make us to believe in ourselves no matter what we face or what life serves us…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Sheandeot – Story Telling appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.