MUSIC: Sophy – For No One
Sophy is out with a brand new debut which he titled “For No One”. This serves as his first entry of the year, and he delivers on a perfected level.
Check on the tune and share your thoughts.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Sophy – For No One appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!