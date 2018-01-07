Music Star Flavour Pictured With Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr

Nigerian music superstar, Flavour has posted a photo of himself with Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr. The background appeared to be a luxury hotel. In the caption of the photo which he shared on his verified Instagram account, the music star wished the Super Eagles a successful campaign at Russia 2018. See photo below:

The post Music Star Flavour Pictured With Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

