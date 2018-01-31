MUSIC: Strict Stylin – I Will Marry You (Prod By Riddim Boss)

Straight Family label act, Strict Stylin has started off 2018 in a very energetic mood and we do believe it will be paying him some time to come.

The “Hard Time” crooner brings to us another song, this time a love one, for lovers out there as the Valentines season approaches

He calls this one “I Will Marry You”, and he features curvaceous Moesha Bodoung.

Production credit goes to Riddim Boss..



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Strict-Stylin-I-Will-Marry-You-Prod-By-Riddim-Boss.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Strict Stylin – I Will Marry You (Prod By Riddim Boss) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

