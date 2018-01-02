MUSIC: Vincent ft. Mayorkun – Your Body

WMG Entertainment signee, Vincent born Ezemegbu Vincent ifeanyi is a Student of Babcock University, Nigeria. The rising music act is here with his Official Single titled ‘Your Body’ Featuring DMW finest, Mayorkun .

Vincent is an AfroPop and RnB sensation with a lot of Promises and get the help of Mayorkun on this Single “Your Body” produced by HitMaker Kiddominat.

Watch out for the visuals to Your Body, out soon!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Vincent-ft.-Mayorkun-–-Your-Body.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

