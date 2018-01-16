 MUSIC: Westman – My Fiance | Show Yourself (Prod. Jasper) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Westman – My Fiance | Show Yourself (Prod. Jasper)

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

After taking a two year break, Olanipekun Abideen Bidemi, musically known as Westman is back with two brand new singles “MY FIANCE” & “SHOW YOURSELF“.

“My Fiance” is a lovely, romantic sweet tune that reflects on appreciating that one person (partner) you really love and want to spend the rest of your life with.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

WHILE on the other hand, “SHOW YOURSELF” is one tune that will keep you dancing all day long.

Both songs are produced by JASPER.

You can follow Westman on Twitter & IG @westmannii.

Download and Enjoy!!!



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Westman – My Fiance | Show Yourself (Prod. Jasper) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.