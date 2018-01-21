 #MusicallyWithMichael: The Importance of Live Music & Proper Stage Craft | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#MusicallyWithMichael: The Importance of Live Music & Proper Stage Craft

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

I don’t know who keeps count of these things but I’m fairly certain last December had the most concerts ever seen in the Nigerian music industry. Each concert had their own talking points on social media but one recurring argument was the fact that Nigerian artists either refused to do live music or are just […]

The post #MusicallyWithMichael: The Importance of Live Music & Proper Stage Craft appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.