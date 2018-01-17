 Muslim County in China reportedly bans Children from attending Religious Events | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muslim County in China reportedly bans Children from attending Religious Events

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A mostly Muslim county in western China has banned children from attending religious events over a winter break, an education bureau said in a notice posted online, as authorities step up control of religious education. According to a notification by the district education bureau, school students in Linxia county in Gansu province, home to many […]

The post Muslim County in China reportedly bans Children from attending Religious Events appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.