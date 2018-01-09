Muslims vs Lagos: Hijab case lead counsel is dead

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has announced the death of the lead counsel on the long-running hijab case against Lagos State, Chief Gani Adetola-Kaseem (SAN). Adetola-Kaseem, 69, died early Monday morning at AB Specialist Hospital, Surulere after a brief illness. Sheikh Abdurazak Salaudeen, Chief Imam ijebuland and Wakilu Muslim of Yorubaland led a […]

