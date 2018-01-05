 My Female Friend Stole My Abroad Boyfriend, Now They Are Getting Married – Nigerian Woman Cries Out | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Female Friend Stole My Abroad Boyfriend, Now They Are Getting Married – Nigerian Woman Cries Out

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to a story shared by Nnamdi Victor on Facebook, a Nigerian woman said she is dying silently after her abroad boyfriend was stolen by her female friend, now they are about to marry. Read the story below: This is the mistake some ladies make. Please ladies, always keep your man away from your girlfriends. […]

The post My Female Friend Stole My Abroad Boyfriend, Now They Are Getting Married – Nigerian Woman Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.