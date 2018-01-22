 My granddaughter begged for ‘it’, says 83-year-old rape suspect | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My granddaughter begged for ‘it’, says 83-year-old rape suspect

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An 83-year old grandfather who is on trial for raping his 12-year-old granddaughter told the court  that the underage child begged him for sex. Michael Moyo from Mabvuku area of Zimbabwe admitted to the charges when his trial commenced before magistrate Lucy Mungwari, but insisted that it was not his fault. He said, “It happened on […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.