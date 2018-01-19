My husband loves my flat butt- Tayo Sobola – TheNewsGuru
|
My husband loves my flat butt- Tayo Sobola
TheNewsGuru
Sultry actress, Tayo Sobola is one role interpreter who is not moved by whatever people say about her. The graduate of sociology from Olabisi Onabanjo University Ogun State who has a strong social media presence has affirmed that she will not be …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!