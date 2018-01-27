My Husbands Major Food Is Indian Hemp – Woman Begs Court For Divorce

Abibat Azeez a woman disgruntled with her marriage has approached the courts in Ibadan State seeking to end the union of her seven-year-old marriage to her husband, Lateef Azeez. Abibat’s husband enjoys smoking Indian hemp, beating her and drinking, therefore, she is not only filing for a divorce but pleading that the custody of their […]

The post My Husbands Major Food Is Indian Hemp – Woman Begs Court For Divorce appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

