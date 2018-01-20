My love life is suffering, but my man understands -Jennifer Ike, actress

While some actresses are calling out different movie producers for exploitation and sexual harassment, budding thespian, Jennifer Ike has said not all of them are bad.

“Yes, there is sexual harassment in the industry, but one thing is sure, everybody is not the same. I have come across the good ones and also the bad ones, she told Inside Nollywood.

When asked how she finds time for her boyfriend, as she often jumps from one movie location to another, the script interpreter revealed that for now, her relationship is suffering and in a state of distraction, but then her man understands.

Recalling her journey to Nollywood, Ms. Ike said: It began after I graduated from school in 2014. Then in 2015, I moved to Asaba for a fresh start. While I was there, I realised Asaba was not the right place for a new start, because when you know the kind of life you want to live, you should also know where to live it, that was what I told myself. So, in 2016, I relocated to Lagos; coming to Lagos is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

