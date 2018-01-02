 My Pastor With Said He Want to Sleep With Me, He Said He Like My Br3ast and Shape | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Pastor With Said He Want to Sleep With Me, He Said He Like My Br3ast and Shape

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian lady took to social media to reveals how her pastor propose to sleep with her. She reveals  that her pastor said he likes her br22ast and shape . Read her full story below:

The post My Pastor With Said He Want to Sleep With Me, He Said He Like My Br3ast and Shape appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.