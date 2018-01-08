My Son Is In Stable Condition in the Hospital – Aisha Buhari Rejoices
The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for the prayers offered for her ailing son, Yusuf, has informed all that his is stable and recuperating. Yusuf was involved in bike accident on December 26, last year around Gwarimpa, Abuja. He sustained a head injury and broken limb. According to a message posted […]
