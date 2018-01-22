“My Song ‘Science Student’ Preaches Against Drug Abuse” – Olamide

Popular Nigerian singer Olamide has responded to overwhelming criticisms that his latest song, “Science Student” is a bad influence on Nigerian youths considering the existing level of drug abuse in the country.

The musician took to Instagram to correct every bad impression about the song, stating that the song is meant to preach against drug abuse and encourage responsible alcohol consumption among youths.

While announcing the coming of the video to the song, Olamide posted his picture on Instagram and wrote;

“Since the release of #ScienceStudent, the support has been massive. As you are all sharing, dancing, singing along to this relatable music of mine, I want you all to take some time to reflect on the subject, say no to drug abuse. Don’t abuse alcohol. stop mixing what you don’t know about. Live responsibly and drink responsibly. Don’t aspire the ‘highness state’ but a state of purpose fulfillment and passion discovery. Together let’s put an end to drug abuse and save as many lives as possible. The video will be out soon and I can’t wait for you all to see it. #SayNoToDrugAbuse #DrinkResponsibly #ScienceStudent”

Meanwhile, Edo State Politician, Pedro Obaseki has called on Federal Government and the NBC to ban Olamide’s song, “Science Student”. According to him, the song is encouraging young Nigerians to mix all sort of drug substances. He further stated that the song is basically a song of praise for all sort of illicit drugs.

