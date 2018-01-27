My Wife Rains Curses On Me Whenever We Are Making Love – Ibadan Man Cries Out

The 17-year-old marriage of Adewole Bankole and Grace Bankole has been dissolved by the Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State over alleged act of stubbornness, disregard and disobedience regularly displayed by the defendant. According to Nigerian Tribune, Adewole had dragged his wife to court pleading that it separated him and his […]

The post My Wife Rains Curses On Me Whenever We Are Making Love – Ibadan Man Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

