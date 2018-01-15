 N-Power is propaganda – Senator Abaribe blasts Buhari’s govt | Nigeria Today
N-Power is propaganda – Senator Abaribe blasts Buhari’s govt

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has ​described ​the N-Power programme of the Buhari government as “propaganda”. Abaribe, who doubles as Chairman, South-East caucus in the Senate, ​also declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in 2019. ​In a chat with Vanguard, Abaribe said […]

N-Power is propaganda – Senator Abaribe blasts Buhari's govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

