N-Power is propaganda – Senator Abaribe blasts Buhari’s govt

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has ​described ​the N-Power programme of the Buhari government as “propaganda”. Abaribe, who doubles as Chairman, South-East caucus in the Senate, ​also declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in 2019. ​In a chat with Vanguard, Abaribe said […]

N-Power is propaganda – Senator Abaribe blasts Buhari’s govt

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

