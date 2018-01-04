N10bn Varsities Solar Project Already On Course – REA

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has stated that the planned Energising Education Programme (EEP) which aims to provide dedicated and reliable electricity to Federal Universities is on course for delivery in 2018, and already provided for in the 2017 budget. In a statement, the MD/CEO of REA, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi stated that majority of the […]

The post N10bn Varsities Solar Project Already On Course – REA appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

