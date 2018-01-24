 N223m Fraud: Economic And Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Detains Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N223m Fraud: Economic And Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Detains Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Crime, News, Politics | 0 comments

The financial crime crusaders, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m, according to Punch News.
It was learnt that Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he was detained. When contacted on the telephone, the acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to our correspondent.
Details later…

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.