N700million Found In Don Wanny’s Bank Accounts Frozen, To Be Forfeited To Federal Government

NIGERIAN NEWS N700million Found In Don Wanny’s Bank Accounts Frozen, To Be Forfeited To Federal Government ByFirst Post NigeriaPublished on 17 Jan 2018 – 9:04pm SHARE TWEET COMMENT Don Wanny, bank account It has been revealed that millions of naira found in the bank account of alleged kidnap kingpin, Don Wanny will be forfeited to […]

The post N700million Found In Don Wanny’s Bank Accounts Frozen, To Be Forfeited To Federal Government appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

