 N9bn arrears: Prepare for Occupy Calabar, pensioners tell Ayade, Speaker, relatives – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N9bn arrears: Prepare for Occupy Calabar, pensioners tell Ayade, Speaker, relatives – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

N9bn arrears: Prepare for Occupy Calabar, pensioners tell Ayade, Speaker, relatives
Vanguard
CALABAR—CROSS River State local government pensioners have told Governor Ben Ayade, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and relatives to prepare for them (pensioners), as they will be occupying Calabar, the state capital, over N9 billion owed
N9bn unpaid gratuities: LG retirees give Ayade ultimatumThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.