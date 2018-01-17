NAF aircraft destroys Boko Haram vehicle workshop,kills many – Vanguard
Vanguard
NAF aircraft destroys Boko Haram vehicle workshop,kills many
Vanguard
ABUJA-THE Nigerian Air Force has said one of its Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPA,successfully destroyed a Boko Haram vehicle workshop, killing many of the insurgents in the process at the Sambisa general area on Monday. The security service, in a …
