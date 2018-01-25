Naira closes N360.54 against dollar at investors’ window

NAN

The Naira on Thursday traded at N360.54 to a dollar at the investors’ window, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

However, it was sold at N363 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N505 and N442 respectively.

Trading at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment saw the Naira closed at N362 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N505 and N442, respectively.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window, the Naira was traded at N305.65 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N431.97 and N377.08, respectively.

Currency traders expressed delight in the stability of the naira at the nation’s foreign exchange market.

The introduction of the investor’s window in April 2017 has boosted liquidity in the market, ensuring timely execution and settlement for eligible transactions, NAN reports.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

