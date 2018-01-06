 Naira to hit 360/dollar at investors’ forex market – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Naira to hit 360/dollar at investors’ forex market – The Punch

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Business


Naira to hit 360/dollar at investors' forex market
The naira is expected to firm slightly to 360 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria's Investors and Exporters Foreign Exchange window next week as trading picks up after the Christmas and New Year holidays. The local currency had traded weaker at
