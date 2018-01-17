Namibia congratulates Gawanas, Ashipala-Musavyi on UN appointments – Southern Times Africa
|
Namibian
|
Namibia congratulates Gawanas, Ashipala-Musavyi on UN appointments
Southern Times Africa
Windhoek – The Namibian Ministry of International Relations on Tuesday congratulated Advocate Bience Gawanas on her appointment as new UN Special Advisor for Africa by UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. In her new position as Special Advisor on …
