NAN Deputy Editor’s Wife Gives Birth To Quadruplets 7 Years After Marriage – Photos
“It is simply a miracle as far as I am concerned. I thank God for the wonderful gifts on a day like this; but we never lost faith in God. I always believe that God has something for us because the doctor always assures us that there is nothing wrong with us, so we were patiently waiting.
I also thank God because their mother (Hannah) is fine and just recuperating because of the Cesarean operation she went through; the babies are fine too. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and indeed every member of staff of the hospital. God bless them.”
The quadruplets who were delivered at 9.24a.m., are being nursed in incubators at Crystal Specialist Hospital, Akonwonjo, Lagos. Ejiofor, echoed he never lost faith in God during the years of waiting, describing the quadruplets as a miracle from God.”
