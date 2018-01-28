NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 38 year old herbalist, Mr Chigozie Emmanuel, aka ‘Akuchi’, for selling new born babies in Abuja. NAPTIP said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that Emmanuel is from Enugu State and the owner of Akuchi Herbal Concept, located at New […]

The post NAPTIP Arrests Herbalist Who Sells Babies In Abuja appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

